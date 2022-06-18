Amber Heard. From “I’m not a saint” to fear of being sued again by Johnny Depp

After the excerpts, here’s the full interview. Amber Heard gave, on June 9, the first interview after the verdict of the legal fight that opposed her to Johnny Depp, but only this Friday, the 17th, the conversation with Savannah Guthrie, for the show “Today”, on NBC, was revealed in full.

No one got away with the trial that dragged on for more than 100 hours and 23 days of hearings, however Amber Heard was sentenced to pay her ex-husband 10.35 million dollars (about 9.7 million euros) for “damages compensatory” and “punitive damages”. Depp was only liable to compensate the actress and ex-wife in the amount of 2 million dollars (1.9 million euros).

Even so, and despite admitting, during the interview, that she is “terrified” by the possibility of being sued again by the ex-Pirate of the Caribbean, the 36-year-old actress guarantees that she keeps “every word” of her testimony “until the day of his death”.

“This is what a defamation suit is supposed to do: take away your voice”

Visibly moved, Amber Heard compares the situations of abuse she says she has been a victim of to those of other women, in order to explain why not everyone faces the aggressor. “If it’s already so complicated for me, if it’s so complicated for me to be believed, even with a lot of evidence and things I’ve documented, that most women don’t even have the luxury of thinking about,” she began by saying.

Savannah Guthrie confronted the actress with the fact that Depp defended having been told in court that no woman had ever accused Depp of any kind of violence, however Heard guarantees that the actor’s ex-girlfriends may have been too afraid to speak up. “Look what happened to me when I decided to move forward.”

“I’m not the perfect victim. I’m not a saint”

Amber Heard guarantees that if there’s one thing she learned during the trial, it’s that a testimony “will never be good enough”. “If there’s evidence, it’s because it was a scam. A hoax. If there isn’t, it didn’t happen. If there’s a bruise, it’s fake. If there isn’t, it’s because it didn’t hurt you. If you tell people, you’re hysterical. If you don’t. , did not happen”, he explained.

“I’m not a good victim, I understand. I’m not a nice victim. I’m not a perfect victim. I’m not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me,” he added, confessing that he fears the impact the verdict may have have other victims.

For Heard, it was social media and Depp’s “excellent representation” to blame.

Amber Heard believes the jury, consisting of seven civilians, was influenced by Johnny Depp’s “excellent representation”. And, according to her, the “unfair representation” that the trial had on social media will also have influenced the outcome of the case.

“I don’t blame them, I understand. He’s a beloved figure and people think they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” he said. As he told Savannah Guthrie, the verdict, which he considers “unfair”, will also have originated from payments, by Depp, to officials who testified at the trial.

“Three and a half weeks of testimonies about how unlikely I am and how not to believe a single word that comes out of my mouth,” he said. “Even someone who is certain that I deserve all this hate, even someone who thinks I’m lying, couldn’t look me in the eye and say that they believe that, on social media, there was a fair representation”, he concluded.

new evidence

As for the evidence of abuse, the actress who was part of the cast of the movie “Aquaman” admitted that she gave the program new evidence against Johnny Depp, which will have been devalued by the judge of the trial.

In this case, a dossier with notes from his therapist, to whom he “was reporting the abuse”, with notes that “begin in 2011”, the year of the beginning of the relationship between Heard and Depp. The actress guarantees that the health professional’s notes clarify that the actor “beat her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her” in 2012.

Still, the 36-year-old actress guarantees that she does not condemn the jury for the decision made and advances that she is not “vindictive” nor does she seek “revenge”.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart”

In this sense, Amber Heard also comments on what she currently feels for Johnny Depp and guarantees that she still loves him. “Without a doubt I still love him. I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I don’t have any resentment or ill will toward him,” she clarified.

“I know this can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand, for someone who has loved someone,” he added.

The actress admitted that she did and said “horrible” things throughout the relationship, however, she guarantees that she is sorry and that, at this moment, she has a single goal. “You know, Savannah, as ridiculous as it is to say this out loud, my goal, the only thing I want right now is for people to see me as a human being.”

Johnny Depp’s legal representative has already reacted to the interview

Following the interview, a legal representative of Johnny Depp reacted to the testimony of the actress. “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny wants to move on with his life, the defendant [Amber Heard] and his team are repeating and reimagining matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Amber Heard’s legal team also reacted. “If Mr. Depp or his team has a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all questions.”

However, to date, there is no confirmation that Johnny Depp has any intentions of giving an interview to Savannah Guthrie about the case.