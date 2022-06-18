Amber Heard is afraid of being sued again by Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s first interview after the trial in which she was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp aired this Friday on NBC’s “Dateline” program. In conversation with journalist Savannah Guthrie, the “Aquaman” actress said she was “terrified” at the possibility of being sued again by the actor.

“I think that’s what a libel suit does, it takes away your voice,” she said. For her, it was her right to publicly cite the domestic violence she says she suffered. “I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just about what I lived, but what I knew.”

Even after the jury’s decision, Heard says he kept “every word” of what he said during the trial.

During the interview, the actress again accused her ex-husband of sexual abuse and violent behavior, in addition to claiming that Johnny Depp lied before the jury.

The interviewer brought up the fact that no woman came forward against Johnny Depp and accused him of any assault. This was the case of Kate Moss, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, who defended him in testimony.

In his response, Heard said, “Look what happened to me when I reported it. Would you report it?”

The program also showed several messages that the actress would have exchanged with her doctor and her father to denounce the aggressions she was suffering. However, the conversations were discarded and were not used by Heard’s defense during the trial.

She also told about documents and medical notes, which show in detail the situations she claims to have lived. “There is a journal of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the beginning of my relationship, taken by my doctor, to whom I was reporting the abuse.”

When asked by the presenter why she was talking about the trial, Heard explained: “The only thing I can hope for, right now, is for people to see me as a human being.”

“I’m not a good victim, I understand. I’m not a nice victim. I’m not a perfect victim, I understand. I’m not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me.”

“What I learned in this trial is that nothing is ever going to be good enough,” she said of the jury not believing her testimony. “If you have evidence, then it was a scam, a hoax. If you don’t have evidence, it didn’t happen. If you have a bruise, it’s fake. If you don’t have a bruise, then the violence clearly didn’t hurt you. people? So you’re hysterical. Didn’t you tell? It didn’t happen.”

The actress also sees the interview as a possibility to encourage people to report abusers and not be afraid of what can happen if they talk about what they are suffering.

Finally, Amber Heard was asked about her plans for the future. In response, she said she would like to fill her time with Oonagh Paige Heard, her one-year-old daughter. Savannah Guthrie took the opportunity to ask the actress what she will tell her daughter about the trial. She replied that she will explain it to Oonagh when she is old enough to understand the situation.