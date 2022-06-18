And the base? Palmeiras’ under-14 team goes to the Libertadores final | palm trees

Palmeiras can increase its list of titles in the base. This Saturday, the under-14 team secured a spot in the Libertadores da América final of the category by winning the Liga Valleucana-COL by 4-0, in Asunción, Paraguay, host of the tournament.

The winning goals were scored by Juan (twice), Lucas Henrique and Enzo Lopes. With the result, Alviverde guaranteed a place in the competition decision. The duel will be against Olimpia-PAR, this Sunday, at 16:30 (Brasília time).

In addition, Palmeiras entered the field twice this Saturday for the Paulista Championship. The under-15 team drew and the under-17 thrashed in the opening of the second phase of both categories in the state.

Playing in Araras, Verdão sub-15 drew 1-1 with União São João and lost 100% in the competition. Luis Saboia scored the equalizing goal for the team, which leads Group 10 with 25 points, with eight wins and a draw after nine rounds. There were 45 goals scored and only five conceded.

The under-17 team also entered the field this morning. Playing in Ribeirão Preto, Verdão thrashed Botafogo-SP 5-2. Mateus Patolino (twice), Riquelme Fillipi, João Cintra and Márcio Vitor scored the goals for Palmeiras.

Verdão leads Paulista under-17 with nine wins in nine games. There were 45 goals scored and only six conceded in the state.

Palmeiras starts the dispute for the title of the Copa do Brasil sub-17 next Wednesday, at 21:30, at Allianz Parque, against Vasco. Tickets for the game are being exchanged for a tracksuit.

Palmeiras’ under-20 team enters the field this Sunday, at 11 am, against Flamengo, at Canindé, in São Paulo, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship in the category. In the debut, victory over Cruzeiro by 4 to 0, away from home.

See the under-14 campaign in Libertadores:

Olímpia-PAR 0 x 5 Palmeiras

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Tahuichi Aguilera-BOL

Barcelona from Chiclayo-PER 0 x 6 Palm trees

Palm trees 3 x 1 Independiente del Valle-EQU

Liga Valleucana-COL 0 x 4 Palmeiras – semifinal

