Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shows Ballerina Skills

The 16-year-old appears in a YouTube video performing a choreography of Doja Cat’s new song. The compliments did not take long.

Talent, in some cases, appears to be hereditary. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt showed off her skills as a ballerina by choreographing Doja Cat’s new song “Vegas.” And the opinion is unanimous: she was born a star.



The footage was posted by dance instructor Hamilton Evans on YouTube, where it shows the young woman doing some amazing moves. With a T-Shirt by The Beatles and her hair up, Shiloh starts dancing from minute 2’32 and appears alongside two other students from a dance studio in Los Angeles, in the United States of America.

For about a minute, the 16-year-old took center stage and it was impossible not to notice her. The video was shared five days ago, June 13th, and continues to be talked about.

“What is happening? Shiloh came out of the shell. She thought she was a shy girl, but after all she is a dancing boss” and “effortless dancing, it’s natural” are some of the comments to the performance.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the first biological child of actress Angelina Jolie with fellow actor Brad Pitt, with whom she maintained a relationship for 12 years and ended in 2017. Even before the separation of the sensation couple, Shiloh was often subject in the press due to to their gender identity.

At the age of eight, he dressed in boyish clothes and wore his hair short. Later, when she was 12 years old, her father explained in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Shiloh began to express a desire to be called John when she was still very young — to the point of correcting family members when they did not address her by that name. Meanwhile, at age 15, Shiloh appeared on the red carpet at the Rose Film Festival, along with her mother, wearing a black dress that she paired with tiger-patterned ballet flats and understated makeup.