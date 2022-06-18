Aquaman 2 | Amber Heard will be replaced as Mera, says website

According to an exclusive report by the Just Jared (via The Direct), Amber Heard will not appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, something that has been speculating for a few weeks now.

Heard has just come out of a controversial legal battle with Johnny Depp, where her ex-husband emerged victorious, and played Mera in the franchise.

‎”Warner Bros. decided to replace Amber Heard as Mera after recent test screenings. They will start reshoots with ‎‎Jason Momoa‎‎ and ‎‎Nicole Kidman‎‎.”

Says the website source.

The new actress will make her debut in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and will return in other projects if requested.

Head of DC Films, Walter Hamada recently admitted that there were discussions to replace her early in development, citing a lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa.

“It was a concern that arose at the end of the first film, the issue of chemistry. Did the two have chemistry? I think they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie. But there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and it would be better to reframe, find someone who had a better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward that way.”

Although it didn’t happen, Heard stated at the time that several of his scenes ended up being cut with each script revision.

Directed by James Wan, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.