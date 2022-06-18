Atltico x Flamengo: probable lineups for the classic by the Brazilian

photo: Montage with images by Pedro Souza/Atltico and Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Forwards Hulk, from Atltico, and Gabigol, from Flamengo, are the highlights of the classic

In a classic for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico and Flamengo face each other at 4 pm this Sunday (19), at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. See, below, the probable lineups, with changes in Galo’s midfield.

Flamengo, in turn, ended a streak that had three consecutive defeats in the 12th round. In the debut of coach Dorival Jnior, on Wednesday (15), the Cariocas beat Cuiab at Maracan.

Galo was 6th in the Brazilian Championship, with 18 points. With the victory over Dourado, Flamengo rose to 10th position, with 15 points.

athletic

In the midfield of the Atltico, Argentine Matas Zaracho follows as a low. The midfielder is in the final stages of recovery from a muscle injury in his right thigh and should once again be an option in Galo’s first match against Emelec, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América.

If most of Atltico’s lineup to face Flamengo can already be defined, the attack continues to have a question mark. This is because Ademir, Vargas and Rubens are candidates for one of the vacancies.

Vargas also appears as an alternative. After more than a month without playing for Galo, the Chilean had ten minutes on the field in the final stretch of the game against Cear. Due to the lack of rhythm, however, the attacker tends to stay on the bench.

Who can also be called as a starter is the young attacking midfielder Rubens. He received an opportunity against Cear and played on the left in the formation that had a quartet of midfielders.

Thus, the probable lineup of Atltico for the classic with Flamengo counts on Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir (Vargas or Rubens), Keno and Hulk.

Flamengo

Rubro-Negro has the return of defender Rodrigo Caio, spared against Cuiab, to face Galo. On the other hand, the team from Rio lost defender David Luiz, with edema in the thigh.

Another important casualty is striker Bruno Henrique, who suffered a mutilamental knee injury and is at risk of not playing again in 2022. Defender Fabrcio Bruno (injured), right-back Isla (negotiating termination) and midfielder Thiago Maia (fever and pains) are the other embezzlements.

Therefore, Flamengo’s probable lineup to face Atltico has Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta, Vitinho and Gabigol.