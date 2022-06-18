Away from Fenerbahçe, Özil Considers Retirement and Esports Career, Agent Says | international football

According to his agent, Erkut Sogut, there is a possibility that Özil could retire if his situation does not change. And that would open the door to an eSports experience.

– I don’t think Özil will play for another club. I can’t see it. Perhaps he will become an e-sports athlete. He’s very good at Fortnite, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts competing one day,” Sogut told The Telegraph.

Özil has been out of Fenerbahçe’s squad since March, when he was substituted at halftime in a game against Konyaspor. Indignantly, the team captain threw his boots on the ground upon reaching the locker room.

Not even the arrival of Jorge Jesus changed the situation. Asked about Özil in his presentation, the Portuguese coach indicated that he will respect the decision of the board.

– Özil is an important player, but there is a decision that the club has taken in relation to him. This decision will continue – said Jesus.