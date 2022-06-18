Barroca wins three options in Avai to face Fluminense; Douglas returns to training | Hawaii

A good result at home, but no time to celebrate. Avaí beat Fortaleza, on Thursday, in Ressacada, but is already focused on the next round of Serie A. They face Fluminense, this Sunday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã.

For the match against Tricolor, coach Eduardo Barroca will have a “good headache” to assemble the team. Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Raniele are back after suspension and should return to midfield.

Douglas, who left with knee pain in the victory against Botafogo and did not play against Fortaleza, returned to training in the re-presentation on Friday. With condition, the goalkeeper must also return to the starting lineup.

In the attack, Muriqui came out in front of the Ceará team after feeling a blow, but it doesn’t worry and will also be an option for Sunday.

likely lineup: Douglas; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli.

Midfielder Jean Pyerre is still in the medical department and will be low. He returned to the pitch, with controlled physical work, and is expected to be Barroca’s option against Palmeiras.