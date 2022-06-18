Bia highlights mental strength: ‘I thought about what Nadal would do’

Bia overcame a double round this Friday in Birmingham to reach semi Photo: LTA

Birmingham (England) – After overcoming a double round this Friday to secure a spot in the semifinals of the WTA 250 in Nottingham, Beatriz Haddad Maia highlighted the mental strength she had to win the games against Magdalena Frech in the round of 16 and Camila Giorgi in the quarterfinals. She started the day with a mission to reverse a 4/2 in the last set against Frech, winning five of the last seven games, and hours later he dominated the match against Giorgio.

“In the first game I was 4/2 under, and that made me stronger for the second game”, commented Bia, who defeated Frech by 6/1, 5/7 and 7/6 (7-3), with the Polish woman even served for the game with 6/5. “Each point was almost a match-point. I knew that each mistake could be expensive. And that made me more focused. But I know that I’m a player who fights a lot. Before the match, I talked to my coach about ‘what Nadal would do in that situation’, I think he is an inspiration to me”.

🇺🇸 Haddad Maia’s mighty grass court form goes on 💪 The Nottingham champ overturns an overnight deficit to reach the last eight in Birmingham! Faces Giorgi later today for a place in the #RothesayClassic semis pic.twitter.com/aTX7EdcRY6 — wta (@WTA) June 17, 2022

“I’m really happy with myself. I think everything happened to me in this match, I played my best tennis in the first set, but I wasn’t as aggressive in the second. Last night, we were looking to improve, I spoke to my team and we tried to focus what I needed to do. I fought for every point and that’s why I won today”, added the number 1 in Brazil and 32 in the world.

In the match against Camila Giorgi, the Brazilian started losing by 3/0, but later won 12 of the last 14 games, winning seven in a row. “She started very well, was very aggressive and solid at the same time. I think she was taking time off the ball and did a good job in the first three games, but I’m glad I kept myself strong mentally at that moment”, he commented during the court interview.

Second win of the day ✌️ 🇺🇸 Haddad Maia takes out No.3 seed Giorgi 6-3, 6-2 and books her spot in the semifinals!#RothesayClassic pic.twitter.com/McBdeeFl10 — wta (@WTA) June 17, 2022

In addition to the short recovery and preparation time, Bia had to face opponents of very different styles. Frech bet on the variationsespecially the backhand and left slices, while Giorgi was a very aggressive player, with powerful strikes on both sides and shortening points.

“They are different styles of play and each one has its qualities. I knew a little more about Frech, because we’ve played the same tournaments and I’ve seen more of her games. I know she’s improving every week. Giorgi is a very aggressive tennis player. . I think it’s a little difficult to compare the two, but I think I’ve improved my level compared to the first game”, evaluated the tennis player, who played both games in an interval of approximately 3 hours.

“We didn’t have a lot of time and we had to keep it simple. The most important thing is that we tried to improve my game. So I rested a little and tried to prepare myself mentally. I talked to Rafa [Paciaroni]my coach, and it was really important to be strong and recover energy for today’s match”.

Duel with Halep in the semifinals

Bia challenges in the semifinals the Romanian Simona Halep, former number 1 and current 20th in the ranking, to whom she lost in the two previous duels. The duel takes place around 9 am (Brasília) this Saturday. The Romanian has yet to lose sets in Birmingham and was a 2019 Wimbledon champion. “She is a great player, a Grand Slam champion, and an important tennis player for the circuit. I respect her story very much, but I will try to play my game and give my best.”