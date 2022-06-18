BOMB STUDY: The severe form of COVID-19 is rarely found in the unvaccinated. And the media blackout

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking on this link.

The study, which was uploaded to the ResearchGate prepress server, relied on data from more than 18,500 respondents in 175 countries. Scientists found that individuals not vaccinated against COVID-19 reported fewer cases of hospitalization compared to those vaccinated.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: MSN – a news site launched by Microsoft vaccine enthusiast Bill Gates in 1995 – covered the study, titling their article “ Severe COVID-19 ‘Rare’ In Unvaccinated People ”, but appears to have withdrawn the story since its publication. However, archived versions of the article are still available.

The survey – “Self-reported outcomes, choices and discrimination among an unvaccinated global cohort with COVID-19” – was conducted from September 2021 to February 2022. Data collected for the survey was analyzed by an independent international team. of scientists led by Robert Verkerk, Ph.D., founder and chief scientific officer of the Alliance for Natural Health International.

“It is important to recognize that because the cohort represents a self-selected, as opposed to randomly selected, sample, the results cannot be directly compared with other observational studies based on self-reported data based on randomly selected individuals,” the study emphasized.

Many of the unvaccinated individuals included in the analysis were more prone to self-care to prevent and manage COVID-19 infection and opted for natural treatments such as vitamin D, zinc, quercetin and medications such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The study also found that people unvaccinated against COVID-19 faced discrimination for their decisions, with between 20-60% of people per country reporting being personally targets of “hate or victimization”.

“Respondents reported feeling even more victimized by their respective states, with rates among respondents being highest in Southern Europe (61%), Western Europe (59%), Australia and New Zealand (57%) and South America. (57%)” explained the paper.

The research follows additional studies that reach similar conclusions about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. A Koch Institute report evaluating German government data, for example, found that 80% of cases of the Omicron variant occurred in fully vaccinated people in the country.

