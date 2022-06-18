Brazil is already in the two finals of the Beach Volleyball World Cup – 06/18/2022

Brazil will dispute the two finals of the Beach Volleyball World Cup, tomorrow, at Foro Italico, in Rome. This Saturday (18) Duda and Ana Patrícia qualified for the women’s final, beating Swiss Heidrich and Vérge/Dépré well by 2 sets to 0, with partials of 21/19 and 21/13, and then Renato and Vitor Felipe won Schalke and Brunner, from the USA, also 2-0, with 21/17 and 21/19.

Duda, Ana Patrícia and Renato were all two-time under-19 world champions at the base and, like Vitor Felipe, reached the first adult World Cup final. Tomorrow, the finals will be at 15:00 for the women and at 16:00 for the men.

And the country can still win gold and silver in the men’s, because it’s still playing a semifinal today, with André and George. They enter the court at 16:15, Brasília time, against the Norwegians Mol and Sorum, Olympic champions in Tokyo and the main duo today. The Europeans were the only ones to beat a Brazilian duo in the men’s knockout stage, having eliminated Alison and Guto yesterday.

In the women’s, Brazil was unlucky in the draw and could only reach, at most, with a double in the semifinal, since the four teams that went to the World Cup fell in the same quadrant of the knockout bracket. To reach the semi, Duda and Ana Patrícia eliminated Bárbara Seixas and Carol Solberg and Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, current world champions, who in turn had eliminated Talita/Rebecca and Taiana/Hegê.

With the medal guaranteed, Duda, 23, and Ana Patrícia, 24, reach the international level that was always expected of them, two of the best players trained in Brazil in the last decade, at least. They won the 2014 Youth Olympics gold and two under-19 world titles together, in 2016 and 2017, but as an adult they followed parallel paths, playing with other partners. Duda even won the circuit in 2018 and the World Finals in 2018 and 2019, with Ágatha.

In the last Olympic cycle, Duda/Ágatha and Ana Patrícia/Rebecca were the main duos in the country, but suffered hard and unexpected defeats in Tokyo. In the case of Ana Patricia and Rebecca, exactly in front of the whiskers eliminated today. After the Games in Japan, they ended their duos and came together to try to be the best duo in the world. They’re on the way.

Among men, for some time now, hope for a better future had been placed on Renato Andrew, 22 years old. He was under-19 world champion in 2017, when Duda and Ana Patrícia won their second championship, and repeated the dose later in 2019, with his twin brother Rafael.

For this season, he teamed up with 31-year-old Vitor Felipe, a player who has been in the world’s beach volleyball elite for some time, but had not yet reached a result of this size. The duo got together last year, already thinking about the Olympic cycle to Paris.