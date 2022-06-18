Brazil rehearses reaction, but gets lost in mistakes and falls to Italy | volleyball

The third set was a breather. After a very low start, Brazil even rehearsed a reaction this Saturday afternoon. But, in a day of mistakes, the selection could not stop the strong Italian attack in Brasilia. There was a lack of will, lack of inspiration. In front of a packed Nilson Nelson gymnasium, Paola Egonu and co. prevented a comeback for the home team. In 3 sets to 1, partial 25/15, 25/17, 14/25 and 25/14, imposed the second defeat to the Brazilians in the League of Nations.

Now, Brazil has five wins and two defeats in the competition. The selection closes the Brasilia stage this Sunday. The team faces Serbia at 10 am, broadcast by TV Globo, within Esporte Espetacular, and sportv2. O ge tracks everything in real time.

1st set – Italy shoots at the end and opens up advantage

Kisy climbed high on the exit and filled her arm to score the first point. On the other side, at the first chance, Egonu tried to do the same, but found the Brazilian defense. The beginning indicated how the game would be. Italy even unglued at first, opening 5/2. In Diana’s block, however, the selection went to look for it. The turn came in an ace on the edge of Pri Daroit.

But Italy was strong. Accurate in the attack, the rivals returned to the front and reached the first stop in advantage: 12/9. On the way back, they widened the gap to 15/9. Zé then stopped the game. At that point, Macris had problems distributing the game, even though the pass was just right. When Italy scored 17/11 after a block on Pri Daroit, the coach sent Julia Bergmann onto the court. Shortly after, she bet on the investment with Roberta and Rosamaria.

Brazil even tried a recovery, but kept the promise. With a large distance on the scoreboard, the selection could not reach. Keeping the pace, Italy closed the partial with some tranquility: 25/17.

2nd set – Italy makes mistakes in Brazil and shoots

The panorama did not change on the return to the court. With Julia Bergmann from the beginning, Brazil had the same problems as the previous partial. Italy, superior at that point, bet its chips on Egonu and Bosetti. Right off the bat, it opened 7/3. At the edge of the court, Zé was trying to hit the team by force. But silly mistakes followed, especially on the serve – 11 at that time. Italy then took off. In an attack out of Gabi, 14/6 for the rivals.

Zé then tried to change once more with the inversion. Rosamaria, right away, filled her arm to score. But the moment was not simple. Italy opened 16/8, and the Brazilian coach stopped the match once again. No change or scolding seemed to work. The selection continued unbalanced in the serve and opened space for Italy to shoot towards victory in the set. On Degradi’s attack, end of story: 25/15.

3rd set – Brazil reacts and stays alive

The only option was to react. And the beginning of the third set filled Nilson Nelson with hope. Better organized on the return to the court, Brazil opened 3/0. The house selection seemed more attentive too. Without so many mistakes, it was time for Zé Roberto’s team to shoot. By scoring 9/4 on the score, he saw the Italian coach ask for a timeout. But Brazil followed better – and the loot started to enter. On an ace from Diana, 12/6 on the scoreboard.

The technical stop didn’t slow Diana’s pace in the service. In another ace from the center, 15/6 on the scoreboard. It was another game at that point. It was Italy’s turn to not be able to stand up to the housewives. On Julia Bergmann’s stroke, 10/20 on the scoreboard. There was no longer room for change. Gabi sent the shot to close on 25/14.

4th set – Brazil falls once again, and Italy closes the account

Italy, however, did not lose its calm. Right away, he opened 6/2 on the scoreboard. Zé then sent Lorena to the court instead of Diana. But the reaction from the previous set took a turn for the worse. In an attack out of Gabi, the rivals opened 10/3. In the technical stop, the score already marked 12/3 for the rivals.

The selection even tried to react. After a mistake by Kisy, Zé changed and sent Ana Cristina to the court. But the score already marked 16/8 for the rivals. Little changed afterwards. Italy, firm in the attack, did not give the Brazilians any gaps to pull over. No reaction, one more hit at the end: 25/14.