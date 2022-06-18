Bruno Méndez’s future comes to light at Corinthians and planning changes after rumors: “He’s willing”

A long soap opera behind the scenes at Parque São Jorge has been the negotiation between Corinthians and Internacional to define the future of defender Bruno Méndez. Talks have been dragging on for a few weeks, but there is still no agreement between the two clubs. The big obstacle for the hammer to be beaten is the division of the percentages of the Uruguayan’s economic rights.

Because of this, the alvinegro paulista begins to study the idea of ​​reinstating Bruno Méndez to the squad for the current edition of the Brazilian Championship. With six games in the competition for Colorado, he is still fit to play for Timão if he returns. At the moment, due to the possibility of defender João Victor leaving the club amid proposals from Europe, the Uruguayan is seen as the ideal replacement for the position.

As provided for in the loan agreement, Inter would have to pay US$6 million, around R$30.8 million, for 50% of the defender’s rights to sign him permanently. Corinthians, in turn, even accepts to reduce this amount by half (R$ 15.4 million), as long as the percentage also undergoes the same change (25%), which the Colorado board does not like. With that, there is an impasse.

“We are willing to sell a smaller percentage of the athlete, based on the values ​​that are in the contract, but you reduce the value and also the percentage that will be sold. Corinthians finds it interesting, if you are going to sell the athlete, to hold a percentage to make a profit in a future sale”, commented the alvinegro president, Duílio Monteiro Alves, in an interview with the podcast “ge Corinthians”, from Globo Esporte.