Camila Queiroz meets Rosé, kpop star, at a fashion night in London – Marie Claire Magazine

Camila Queiroz tieta Rosé, kpop star, at a Tiffany party in London (Photo: Disclosure)

The exhibition “Vision & Virtuosity”, by Tiffany & Co., arrived at the Saatchi Gallery, in London, this Thursday (9) with more than 400 objects from the brand’s archives, which tell the trajectory of the jewelry company founded in New York in 1837. For the launch night, Tiffany invited a team of stars, including the Brazilian Camila Queirozactress Gal Gadot, interpreter of Wonder Woman, Korean singer rosémember of the group Blackpink, the British actresses Florence Pugh and Simone Ashleystar of the series “Bridgerton”, and the entrepreneur and influencer Helena Bordon. All appeared with powerful looks to match the brand’s jewelry.

Actress Gal Gadot at the opening of the jewelry exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery (Photo: Dave Bennett/disclosure)

The “Vision & Virtuosity” show takes visitors on a complete journey of the brand’s 185 years, from high jewelry archives, the famous Tiffany storefronts and its newly acquired 80+ carat Empire Diamond to relics like the original script of the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, 1961.

Camila Queiroz’s complete look (Photo: Dave Bennett/disclosure)

Florence Pugh and Rosé on jewelry night (Photo: Dave Bennett/disclosure)

British actress Simone Ashley, star of Bridgerton, at Tiffany’s party (Photo: Dave Bennett/disclosure)