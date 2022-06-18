Cartola 2022: Economic Tips Bitso #13 bet on visitors to the classics, for C$ 93 | bito economic tips

the team of Bitso Economic Tips comes from another good round, with 85.49 points and appreciation of 4.06 cards. For the 13th round, the bets on Palmeiras and Athletico-PR may appear risky, but as usual they are based on the scouts. Verdão players are living a great phase. And with those of Hurricane it is no different, with the three showing very interesting recent averages.

Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, is the new sponsor of Cartola and will indicate the players with the greatest potential for appreciation in each round.

The representatives from Palmeiras are well-known figures in the economic team: the side Piquerezthe sock Gustavo Scarpa and the attacker Ron. Athletic names are also no surprise: the goalkeeper bentothe defender Pedro Henrique and the attacker Pablo.

The complete scaling of Bitso Economic Tips for round #13 costs C$ 93.73.

Check out the rest of the nominees:

Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side)

(Fluminense side) Ramon Menezes (Atletico GO defender)

(Atletico GO defender) Andreas Pereira (Flamengo midfielder)

(Flamengo midfielder) Wellington Mouse (Atletico GO midfielder)

(Atletico GO midfielder) Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker)

(Fluminense striker) Marquinhos Santos (Ceará coach)

HOLDERS OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS

holders of the Bitso Economic Tips for round #13

If the above lineup undergoes any changes, this article will be updated until Wednesday with this information.

BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS RESERVATIONS

Bitso Economic Tips Reservations for round #13

the team of Bitso Economic Tips filled the bench with players who have good chances of recovery.

PERFORMANCE OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS

Cartridges’ Heritage vs Bitso Economic Tips Compare the equity performance of the low-cost squad versus all Cartola 2022 charters Source: Cartola

Bitso Economic Tips Scores Source: Cartola

The market for round #13 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!

All scouts below are exclusive to Cartola 2022.

Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras midfielder) – C$ 11.91

Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras

Average of 9.17 points per game

Two goals and another 23 shots

five assists

Average of 2.12 fouls received

Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi

Piquerez (Palmeiras side) – C$ 7.95

Piquerez, from Palmeiras

Average of 7.96 points per game

Four SG’s and average of 2.66 tackles

an assistance

Average of one shot per game

Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi

Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 11.45

Rony, from Palmeiras

In the four games as a visitor:

Average of 8.57 points per game

Three goals and eight other shots

São Paulo is the seventh home team that concedes the most points to attackers: 74.10

Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi

Luiz Henrique (Fluminense forward) – C$ 10.02

Luiz Henrique, from Fluminense

In the last four games as home team:

Average of 10.15 points per game

One goal and five other shots, one on the crossbar

two assists

Average of two fouls received and three tackles per game

Avaí is the sixth visitor that concedes the most points to attackers: 91.70

Opponent: Avai, at Maracanã

Pablo (Athletico-PR striker) – C$ 6.12

Pablo, from Athletico-PR

In the three games as a visitor:

Average of 7.33 points per game

One goal and eight other shots, one on the crossbar

an assistance

Opponent: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira

Bento (Athletico-PR goalkeeper) – C$ 7.78

Bento, from Athletico-PR

In the last three away games:

Average of 6.40 points per game

Two SG’s

Average of 3.33 saves per game

Opponent: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira

Ramon Menezes (Atletico-GO defender) – C$ 4.58

Ramon Menezes, from Atlético-GO

Two SG’s

Average of one tackle per game

Youth has already conceded 100 tackles as a visitor

Four shots, one on the beam

Opponent: Youth, at Antônio Accioly

Pedro Henrique (Athletico-PR defender) – C$ 7.21

Pedro Henrique, from Athletico-PR

In the last four games:

Average of 4.35 points per game

Average of three tackles per match

Opponent: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira

Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side) – C$ 7.36

Samuel Xavier, from Fluminense

In the three home games:

Average of 6.13 points per game

One goal and one assist

Average of 2.33 fouls received

Avaí is the third visitor who concedes the most points to full-backs: 59.80

Opponent: Avai, at Maracanã

Wellington Rato (Atletico-GO midfielder) – C$9.59

Wellington Rato, from Atlético-GO

In the last five games:

Average of 5.94 points per game

two goals

Another eight shots, one on the beam

Juventude is the sixth visitor who concedes the most points to midfielders: 96.70

Opponent: Youth, at Antônio Accioly

Andreas Pereira (Flamengo midfielder) – C$5.97

Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo

In the last three away games:

Average of 8.76 points per game

Two goals and five other shots

an assistance

Average of two trips

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Mineirão

Marquinhos Santos (Ceará coach) – C$ 3.79

Marquinhos Santos, from Ceará

In the last six rounds:

Ceará has the fourth best visiting average: 53.30

Vozão also has the fourth best visiting average in defense: 12.15

The team still has the fourth best away attack average: 18.40

Opponent: Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal

Saturday, 06/18

Cuiabá vs Ceará

Santos vs Bragantino

Sunday, 06/19

Atletico MG vs Flamengo

Corinthians vs Goiás

Coritiba vs Athletico PR

Internacional vs Botafogo

Fortaleza vs America MG

Atlético-GO x Youth

Fluminense x Avai