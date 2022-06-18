Casares talks about controversy involving former club physiologist

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, spoke today (17) about the controversial audios of the club’s former physiologist, Turíbio Leite de Barros. In them, the doctor claims that the club would have refused new equipment for the medical department.

The audios in question gained repercussion on social networks and were released by Jovem Pan. In the material, Turíbio alleges that he intended to make new state-of-the-art equipment available and that São Paulo would not need to have any resources in this regard.

“What I can say is the following. I always had the best of intentions to take the equipment. I wouldn’t need to have resources. There was only one loan to be paid after a year, even the new equipment would be replaced. what I got were marketing property exchanges: signed shirt, box entry for some clubs, club social media. They were going to be state-of-the-art equipment. The reasons for not being accepted, I’ll wait for the press themselves to investigate. I can’t speak because They will keep massacring me. Then it would be an unfair fight between me and São Paulo”, said Turíbio in the audio.

Shortly before the press conference in honor of the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Libertadores, held today (17), Casares explained the case:

“Everything that happens goes to the compliace. The business wasn’t good. It wasn’t good for São Paulo. The DEM, a group that was technically set up, didn’t approve. I didn’t see the need for this equipment. Now the way he put it naturally he will be questioned. The legal department will be called, if there are more people as he said, he will go to the court to speak. We haven’t filed the request yet, but this is good even for him. For his own good, for him to be able to explain. I avoid talking because I respect him. But it’s important because he puts himself on social networks”, explained the president of São Paulo.

Casares also spoke about contractual problems in the proposal offered by Turíbio. According to him, São Paulo could not make the mistake of accepting something just to please the former physiologist:

“Now you say: ‘Did São Paulo refuse equipment improvement?’ Nobody here is crazy. If someone wants to donate, give equipment, great. Now you get a contract, a maintenance table from a company X with a cost already attached, a cost benefit that doesn’t close, technically doesn’t close, the user didn’t approve. So what are we going to do? To please him, accept? This is a mistake that São Paulo can no longer make”, he concluded.