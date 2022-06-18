Casas Bahia offers 50 GB on iCloud+ when purchasing some participating products

Retail chain Casas Bahia has a promotion that offers 50 GB iCloud+, the cloud storage service of apple. The offer went into effect on the 10th of June and goes to the same date in 2023. According to the retailer, the action promises to deliver the basic iCloud+ plan, i.e. 50GB, for a period of three months for those who buy a iPhone XR, 11, 12, 13 and other Apple products that can be found in this list.

The regulation of the action details that, after making the purchase of the product, the promotional code of the offer will be made available in the retailer’s application within a period of up to 48 hours after confirmation of payment. The company highlights that the customer needs to have their profile logged into the Casas Bahia app so that the code can be viewed and redeem the gift. Purchases can be made in a physical store, on the website, in the app or through an online seller.

It is also worth noting that the benefit offered is valid for three months and, after this period, the iCloud+ subscription will automatically renew at the subscription price R$3.50, unless the customer cancels manually. The promotion is not cumulative and the purchase of more than one product by the same customer during the period of validity of the action does not multiply the amount of access to the benefit in iCloud distributed to the same participant. Did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!

