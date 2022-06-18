Charles Leclerc will be penalized 10 places on the starting grid

Load audio player

Charles Leclerc will be penalized with 10 places on the starting grid in the Canadian GP in formula 1. In the fight for the title, the Monegasque suffers another blow and sees the Ferrari choose to put entirely new electronics in your power unit.

Leclerc retired from the Azerbaijan GP last Sunday (12) while leading the race after having a breakdown in his power unit, which the team itself confirmed was “beyond repair”.

Read too:

This is yet another chapter in the series of unreliability that accompanies Leclerc in this treacherous phase. He also retired with power unit problems from the Spanish GP while leading and, after Baku, takes that grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Ahead of Friday’s practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the FIA ​​confirmed that Ferrari has taken a new engine, MGU-H, MGU-K and electronic controls, all within its season allocation.

But after the conclusion of FP2, a second FIA document confirmed that Leclerc had acquired another new electronic control, his third of the year.

As this exceeds the season limit of two electronic controllers, it triggered a 10-place grid drop that Leclerc will take on Sunday.

The Monegasque even said that if he were to take this kind of punishment, he would prefer it to be in Montreal, because “it is an easier track to overtake”.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube channel

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

PODCAST: What’s the biggest challenge to Verstappen’s bi: Pérez, Leclerc or Red Bull’s reliability?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: