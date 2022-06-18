Childhood hunger and inspiration in Henry: the struggles of ‘Flaco’ López to reach Palmeiras

The story of a football player often presents difficult nuances that, at the height of a career, are evidenced as overcoming factors. Officially announced by Palmeiras this week, José Manuel López he went hungry as a child and has already explained the difficulties to become, today, one of the continent’s biggest promises.



GALLERY

> Rivals ask for Abel to leave Palmeiras and cry for “solution”

> PERFORMANCES: Gómez is the top scorer in a new rout for Verdão

Born in San Lorenzo, a city with just 3,000 inhabitants in the interior of Argentina, the striker took his first steps in football in amateur teams in the region, such as El Progreso and Atlético Saladas, while being watched by Boca Juniors.

However, at the age of nine, he started to play in the basic categories of Independiente, a traditional team and seven-time champion of the Copa Libertadores.

TABLE

> Click and check the complete table and simulator of the Brasileirão!

Before being promoted to the club’s professional squad, ‘El Flaco’ almost gave up on his career. In an interview with La Nacióna traditional newspaper from the neighboring country, the player revealed that, at the age of 15, a hip injury left him practically unable to walk.

– I had a problem that almost made me give up football. I had an injury in my waist, in my bones, which barely allowed me to walk. I thought about leaving for a while, but the desire was stronger,” she said.

Still in conversation with the quoted newspaper, López explained that the nickname ‘Flaco’ was received by him from the base categories for being thin and tall. At 1.88 meters tall, he is a great header and told what technique he uses for this feat.

– You have to train your coordination for the jump, catch the ball at the highest point. But that comes naturally to me. I have the instinct, the impulse to arrive – said the centre-forward.

However, the great numbers of heads did not always represent something good for the athlete in the career. José Manuel López mentioned that, for many years, the opinions of others had a direct impact on his life. According to him, you expect to be good at everything, and when people put you down, it’s difficult – but necessary – to get back on your feet.

– On social media they have written everything. They said that I don’t know how to score goals with my foot, that I only play with my head, that I can’t make a pass. I often laughed, but it hurts the ego a little. It hurts. Now, when I go to Twitter for a while, I see that they say they need to apologize to me, that they never criticized me (laughs). I learned that I shouldn’t care about that kind of thing anymore. It doesn’t change anything, it doesn’t add up to you – he vented.

The striker also revealed that he was inspired by Frenchman Thierry Henry, in addition to citing admiration for Nacho Fernández, an Argentine midfielder who currently defends Atlético Mineiro, a direct competitor of Palmeiras in the search for the Brasileirão title.

Before being confirmed in the First Division as one of the main names of Lanús, the striker was loaned by Luis Zubeldía-Lanús to Colegiales de Tres Arroyos. There he played in the Regional League tournament and was the team’s top scorer. This was just four years ago and the experience was essential to establish himself as a football player, as he said in an interview with the sports daily. Clarin Deportes.

– It was like being in my village, but playing football. You end up remembering the hunger, the things you’ve been through. You want to move on, so you start to appreciate everything you had in Lanús and fight to get back – he told the Clarinbefore completing with a remarkable story from the beginning of his career:

– The first time I got together with my teammates from Lanús we went to the Sheraton (hotel). I thought “it can’t be, look where I am”. If I didn’t play football, I wouldn’t have the money to pay for a night. And how they take care of you, how they feed you. Or how people look at you kids. Remember when you used to come to court and go with police custody. It happened to me and the guys in my village. Now everyone wants to play football and when I go back there they go crazy. As I used to say I wanted to be like, I don’t know, Laucha Acosta, today the kids in my town say they want to be Flaco López.

In 59 games since his debut for Lanús, López has scored 22 goals (average of 0.37 per game), 15 of which were scored in 2021: 14 for the Argentine Championship and one for the Copa Sudamericana, divided into 40 duels, that is, mean of 0.375. In 2022, he has already scored seven goals in 19 matches, four for the Argentine Championship and three for the Argentine Cup, an average of 0.37 goals per match this season.

The contract with the player was signed for five years, that is, until 2027. And, according to an investigation by the THROW!, the deal was worth around 10 million dollars (R$ 50.5 million at the current price) and was still overcoming some bureaucracy to be completed.

Alongside big names and a coach with an implacable attitude, José Manuel López, ‘El Flaco’, promises to be very strong and continue to dribble through life’s difficulties to help more and more a victorious and historic team like Abel Ferreira’s.