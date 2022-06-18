Chris Evans Has One Condition To Return As Captain America

The Avengers movies have always had many stars, with one of his main ones being the actor Chris Evanswho shone for 9 years in the role of Captain America.

Having started in 2011 with Captain America: The First AvengerEvans continued to bring the character to life until Avengers: Endgamea film that ended up bringing an emotional farewell to the hero worshipper.

Instead of his death, as many fans bet, the character went back in time to have a life alongside Peggy Carter and resurfaced in a well-aged version passing the shield on to Sam Wilson.

The character was one of the highlights of Endgame, one of the biggest movies in history, and despite rumors that Chris Evans has signed with Marvel to return to the role of the character, nothing has been confirmed so far.

And in an interview for comic book, the actor surprised by not ruling out the possibility of returning to give life to the hero. But on one condition: it has to be Perfect. Check out what Evans said below:

“This seems like something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s difficult… It was such a good race and I’m really happy about it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It would be scary to shake something that is, again, so dear to me. This role means a lot to me. So to revisit it would be a difficult task.”

Find out how Chris Evans could return in Avengers 5!

Despite Avengers: Endgame have marked the farewell of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and in a way also Scarlett Johansson, who later starred in Black Widowthe team’s next film could bring all these stars back across the multiverse.

In Doctor Strange 2all variants of the wizard were played by Benedict Cumberbatch himself, and contrary to rumors, there was no version of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise.

This means that Marvel is planning to keep the same faces despite the characters belonging to another reality. Which means that if the multiverse brings us heroes like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow back, chances are they’ll be played again by Robert, Chris and Scarlett.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing in cinema history in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

