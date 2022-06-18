Closing the Door to Lightning! US to discuss adoption of USB-C standard on iPhones

According to information from the website The Verge, a group of senators sent yesterday, Thursday (16), a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo recommending the adoption of the same strategy chosen by the European authorities.

Democratic Party senators urged the US Commerce Department to follow the European Union (EU) decision to force all smartphone manufacturers and tablets to adopt a universal charging standard.

Lawmakers cited that proprietary chargers such as Lightning from apple , generate unnecessary e-waste and make consumers spend more. It is worth noting that the document did not explicitly mention USB-C as the choice .

“The EU has acted wisely in the public interest in confronting powerful tech companies on this environmental and consumer issue. The United States should do the same”, say the senators in an excerpt from the letter.

The letter was sent shortly after EU lawmakers reached an agreement on the law that requires manufacturers of smartphones, tablets and other products to adopt USB-C ports by the last quarter of 2024.

Therefore, the iPhone, for example, will need to have a USB-C connection to be sold in the countries of the bloc. In addition to cell phones and tablets, the measure will apply to cameras, e-book readers, headphones, portable video games, rechargeable speakers and notebooks.

