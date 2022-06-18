Come on! Amazfit Band 7, GTR 4 and GTS 4 to be released in Berlin at IFA 2022

After launching the Zepp E in round and square versions, now Amazfit is getting ready to present the new generation of wearables with 3 new models: the Amazfit Band 7, GTR 4 and GTS 4. The information is from the FCC and the French portal Logger , who reported the documentation.

Starting with smaller models we have 3 of them that were identified by the following codenames “Bari”, “Bari NFC” and “Bari W”. They all have 1.47-inch AMOLED screens with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, similar specs to the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro released in 2021.

Each Amazfit Band 7 must have some differential, one of which can arrive as the most basic model and the other two with NFC and GPS, but we still need more information to know what to expect, since the documentation does not mention more details.

In addition, it is not yet confirmed if they will actually be called Amazfit Band 7, so the ideal is to wait for more confirmations to be sure what to expect.