Companies are in the crosshairs of inspection against phantom piracy

Have you ever heard of ghost piracy? This is the new name for pirated software that is used for remote work. The problem has become one of the tech highlights in Southeast Asia recently. Companies with great authority in their segments reported the practice that causes problems.

The main development that has generated concern is that involving large projects and huge works. If some of the steps were developed using unlicensed software, then all the effort can be reduced to nothing. The Software Alliance (BSA) will help Asian authorities to identify phantom piracy.

Enforcement tightens the siege against phantom piracy

Malaysia’s Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Affairs, for example, has already carried out the ninth operation in June to combat phantom piracy. An interior design company and a construction company are targeted by the agency. The objective is to punish and restrain companies for the use of unofficial (pirated) programs.

Companies owned an incredible $150,000 worth of unlicensed software. This means almost R$ 750 thousand in direct conversion to Brazilian currency. All the pirated programs were installed on the companies’ machines and were used by interns and hired professionals.

A major streaming platform, which has not been named, was also caught in phantom piracy in Thailand. The information was relayed to the Economic and Cyber ​​Crime Police, which carried out a search operation. The loss generated by the software was US$ 200 thousand.

Remote access to unlicensed software

It is worth noting that access to these unlicensed programs is done remotely. “The act of remotely accessing unlicensed software, described as ‘ghost piracy’, is taking place among design, creative, animation and engineering professionals in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, to name a few countries,” explained the BSA director, Tarun Swaney.

Companies run great legal risks when using phantom piracy.