Company pays BRL 10,200 for those who find themselves living with cockroaches at home

A pest control company is offering homeowners in the United States an amount of US$ 2,000 (R$ 10,200) for those who agree to live with 100 American cockroaches in their homes for 30 days. The purpose of the experiment is to test experimental pest control methods.

North Carolina-based Pest Informer said it is looking for 5 to 7 homeowners to allow the company to release about 100 American cockroaches into their homes to test new methods of getting rid of infestations.

The company said the trial will take about 30 days, and the pest control team will use traditional methods to eliminate cockroaches if experimental techniques are not successful.

“All tested cockroach treatments will be safe for families and pets,” the company said.

“You must not attempt any additional cockroach treatments for the duration of the study,” the statement adds – indicating that humans should not meddle with the insects.

Applications to participate in the program are accepted until July 31. To participate, you must be at least 21 years old, be a proven owner of the property or, in the case of tenants, present a statement from the owner of the property authorizing the experiment, in addition to living in the USA.