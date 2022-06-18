Company that owns the helicopter that flew over Mineiro blames the pilot

photo: Reproduction / social networks Helicopter that flew over Mineiro was undergoing maintenance and did not have an air taxi license

The company MHE Participaes e Empreendimentos LTDA, owner of the helicopter that went low and scared the crowd in Mineiro during the game between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, on Thursday (16), for Series B, informed, in a note, that the flight took place by default of its management and was solely responsible for the pilot.

The aircraft model AS 350 B3, serial number 4879, manufactured by Helibras, has expired air taxi license and could not fly over the stadium.

The company said it became aware of the flight from the press, as the helicopter had been undergoing maintenance since January 2022.

“MHE clarifies that said aircraft has been with the aircraft maintenance company HBR since January 2022, performing maintenance scheduled in the manufacturer’s regular schedule, and has not yet been formally returned. The act performed was carried out in absolute absence of the MHE, and it was not communicated, including the intention of the workshop and/or the aircraft crew to perform any flight on the equipment“, he positioned himself, in a note.

MHE belongs to entrepreneurs Marcelo Tostes de Castro Maia, Edward Munson Mason II and Cristiano Richard dos Santos Machado. The latter was indicted by the Civil Police in August 2020 for involvement with the management of President Wagner Pires de S, from Cruzeiro, in 2019. Cristiano Richard’s connection with Cruzeiro

Cristiano Richard He became known for lending R$ 2 million to Cruzeiro, receiving in exchange part of the economic rights of professional players, such as David (20%), Raniel (5%), Murilo (7%) and Cac (20%), and others that passed through the base and were negotiated, such as Gabriel Brazo (20%) and Vitinho (20%). In addition, Cruzeiro entered a stake in a possible sale of the promising Estevo William, aged 12 at the time, who, according to labor laws, will only be able to sign a contract from the age of 16.

On May 27, 2019, Cristiano Richard argued that “under no circumstances was it intended to create a partnership relationship in the economic rights of an athlete, but only to insert contractual clauses and conditions that would guarantee the receipt of the loan”. The then vice president of football Itair Machado followed the same line, emphasizing, at a press conference, that the money would be used to pay taxes and salaries, and the partner of the PPE firm would be reimbursed in an installment of R$ 600 thousand and another eight for R$ 195 thousand.

Cristiano Richard’s loan to Cruzeiro was consolidated on March 1, 2018. Nineteen days later, the businessman’s son, Henrique Richard de Almeida Machado, signed a training contract with the club until March 18, 2021 and was incorporated into the sub squad. -15. After the allegations of alleged irregularities involving the name of the father and the board of directors from Cruzeiro, the teenager was instructed not to participate in training at Toca da Raposa I.

Read, below, the note of MHE Participaes e Empreendimentos LTDA

“MHE PARTICIPAES E EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA informs, through this note, that it became aware through the press and social networks that the helicopter registered PR-VJX, owned by it, performed an overflight at the Magalhes Pinto – Mineiro stadium, during the Cruzeiro game, yesterday – June 16, 2022.

MHE clarifies that said aircraft has been with the aircraft maintenance company HBR since January 2022, performing maintenance scheduled in the manufacturer’s regular schedule, and has not yet been formally returned. The act performed was carried out in absolute absence of the MHE, and the same was not communicated, including the intention of the workshop and/or the aircraft crew to perform any flight on the equipment.

The members of MHE repudiate the acts performed by the pilots of the aircraft which, once again: were carried out in absolute absence of the MHE and reiterates that it has always ensured full and unrestricted compliance with aeronautical rules and regulations in the operation of said aircraft.

Finally, the company informs that it is already taking all appropriate measures against those responsible for the act performed, without prejudice to the determination of the attitude of the maintenance company HBR AVIAO S/A, in relation to the flight, in order to be responsible for the custody and custody of the aircraft throughout the maintenance process.”