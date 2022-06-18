Corinthians and Jô are ordered to pay R$ 13 million to Japanese club

It’s not because you left Corinthians, that striker Jô still hasn’t given anything to talk about in Timão. The player and the alvinegro club were ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to pay 2.6 million dollars (R$ 13.3 million, at the current price) to Nagoya Grampus, from Japan, on account of the athlete’s arrival in Parque São Jorge team in July 2020.

+ Find out which base athletes are the most part of Corinthians professionals with Vítor Pereira

The punishment information was initially published by TNT Sports.

CAS understands that Corinthians needs to show solidarity with Nagoya, as Jô had a link with the Japanese club until the end of 2021, but left Japan eight months earlier without authorization.

The Corinthians defense and the player used the argument that it was the Asian team that requested the breach of the contract, but Nagoya explained that the decision was the result of what they consider to be the Brazilian striker’s job abandonment. That’s why Jô himself was also condemned by the court.

+ TABLE – Check and simulate Corinthians matches in the Brasileirão



The differences between Jô and Nagoya Grampus started in February 2020, when the first signs of the Covid-19 pandemic began. With the stoppage of competitions in Japan, Nagoya released the athletes from training, but did not authorize them to leave Japanese territory, something that was not complied with by the former Corinthians fan.

Jô claimed in his defense that the reason for leaving was that the children were in Brazil, with their grandparents, and there was fear about the closing of the borders. The player reported that he forwarded this justification to Nagoya Grampus, which he did not accept.

Weeks later, the Asian team suspended Jô’s payments and entered the unilateral breach of contract procedure.

In July, the striker agreed to return for a third spell at Corinthians, which ended last week, after a controversial capture of the athlete in a bar in São Paulo playing pagode, while Timão was defeated by Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championshipor, in Mato Grosso. The athlete was away from the match, recovering from trauma to his left leg.

In any case, CAS’s understanding is that the fact that Timão hired Jô during the period in which he had a contract with Nagoya Grampus, with the athlete leaving, makes the white-and-white club agree and support player’s attitude, also leading the team to condemnation by the entity.