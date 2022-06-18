Corinthians welcomes Internacional in a direct dispute for the leadership of the Brazilian Feminino

This Saturday, Corinthians face what the popular saying considers a “six-point game”, referring to duels between teams in the same range of the table. At 2 pm, Timão hosts Internacional at Fazendinha, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship.

If Corinthians wins Internacional, the team coached by Arthur Elias assumes the partial leadership of the championship. At the moment, the gaucho club leads the competition with 29 points, followed by Palmeiras, with 28, and by Timão, with 27. Namely, the arch-rivals of Corinthians face Cresspom on Sunday morning.

For the Brasileirão, Timão is coming off a great victory in the 12th round. The Brabas went to Rio de Janeiro to face Flamengo and were victorious, by 2 to 1. This Saturday’s game promises great emotions, and the my wheel separated the most important information below.

Escalation

As usual, the Corinthians starting lineup is only known an hour before the ball rolls. Still, it is possible to sketch a lineup with Lelê, Paulinha, Gi Campiolo, Tarciane, Yasmim, Diany, Mariza, Jaque, Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Adriana.

Arbitration

The referee Adriano de Assis Miranda is in charge of the match between Corinthians and Internacional. He has the help of Amanda Pinto Matias and Bruno Silva de Jesus in the flags.

Streaming

The game at Fazendinha has an exclusive transmission medium on open TV. Who shows the duel between Timão and Internacional is the Band

