Cruzeiro equals 2021 Serie B victories and will continue leading in the 14th round, even without entering the field | cruise

Cruzeiro is on a high this season. He beat Ponte Preta, 2-0, at Mineirão, on Thursday, and is more leader than ever in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The team has 31 points and is six behind Bahia, vice-leader. Vasco, third place, still plays in the round and can reach 27.

This means that Cruzeiro will still be the leader of Serie B at the end of the 14th round, even without taking the field against Ituano, in a compromise postponed due to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The tip will be heavenly even if Bahia and Vasco beat Novorizontino and Operário, respectively.

The most important difference for Cruzeiro, which is in relation to the fifth place, is 12 points. Sport, momentarily out of the G-4, has 19, but still plays in the round.

1 of 3 Edu celebrates Cruzeiro’s goal against Ponte — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão Edu celebrates Cruzeiro’s goal against Ponte — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão

Cruzeiro’s campaign goes completely against the last two editions of the Series B. To give you an idea, the triumph over Ponte Preta was the team’s tenth in 13 rounds of the current edition. Number that the team accumulated in 38 Serie B games in 2021.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In 2022, Cruzeiro still had a draw against Tombense, away from home, and was defeated by Bahia and Vasco, also away from Belo Horizonte. Playing in the capital of Minas Gerais, Paulo Pezzolano’s team has 100% success in six games. The best performance among the home team of Serie B.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv