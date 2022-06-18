Cryptocurrency crash will clean up the market, says billionaire Mark Cuban

The recent cryptocurrency market crash has investors fearful of what could happen going forward, according to billionaire Mark Cuban, who also claimed that the crash will have a “cleansing” effect on the market.

In an interview with Fortune, the Shark Tank investor said that cryptocurrency projects will disappear from the map and that the bear market will continue and some digital assets will collapse.

“In stocks and cryptocurrencies, you will see that companies that were supported by cheap and easy money – but had no valid business prospects – will disappear.”

Cryptocurrencies will disappear from the map

Kuban said that the collapse of the Terra (Luna) cryptocurrency had a ripple effect on the cryptocurrency industry. Just this week, two large companies – Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital – faced insolvency problems.

At the same time, the cryptocurrency market capitalization is falling and is now below $1 trillion.

“The cryptocurrency market has seen an explosion of failed and troubled projects amid a sharp downturn that has investors wary of what comes next. As Warren Buffett says, “It’s only when the tide goes out that you know who’s swimming naked”Cuban said.

Despite the prevailing negative sentiment in the industry, the billionaire believes this is a temporary phenomenon.

Cleaning

According to Cuban, the decline in the cryptocurrency market “will have a cleansing effect and will be a source of innovation.”

“Disruptive applications and technologies launched during a bear market, whether it be stocks, cryptocurrencies or any other business, will always find a market and succeed,” he said.

In May, Mark Cuban suggested that most companies using NFTs and DeFi would leave the market, leaving only companies that have unlocked the potential of smart contracts.

The billionaire also stated that as cryptocurrencies tend to be correlated with equities, interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could cause both investment classes to struggle.

Cuban further said that bear markets are beneficial for the evolution of cryptocurrencies as developers are forced to innovate and solve real-world problems using digital assets.

Welcome to the bear market

Many crypto experts agree with Cuban when it comes to bear market benefits.

Speaking after the collapse of LUNA, several big names came forward to say that the market will get rid of projects with no real value, which is good for the market in the long run.

Web3 Foundation CEO Bertrand Perez was one of the names who said that there are many tokens and projects that must be phased out.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse agreed with Perez and questioned whether the cryptocurrency community really needs more than 19,000 coins.

FTX US President Brett Harrison emphasized that there are only a handful of projects with real value.

“There probably won’t be hundreds of different blockchains in 10 years, I think there will be some clear winners for different types of applications.”

Polygon CEO Mihailo Bjelic concurred, saying the current bear market is a healthy correction. This will benefit the space in the long run by eliminating unworthy projects.