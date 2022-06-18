Diego Hipólito is caught in a romance mood with the hot blonde

Diego Hipólitoa former Brazilian gymnast, was caught in the greatest romance mood with a blonde hottie on Barra da Tijuca beach, located in the west of Rio de Janeiro, on Friday afternoon (17).

At the time, the athlete who came out as gay when he released his biography in 2019, was shirtless, wearing a little black hat. The mysterious girl, wore an orange bikini, showing off her powerful curves.

In the clicks made by a paparazzo who was there, Hipólito and the blonde appear kissing. At one point, the woman even licked the athlete’s finger.

There, they also had drinks, took pictures and chose together, a new bikini for the girl, in the cart of a street vendor who passed by. Check out the photos:

Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)
Diego Hipólito with a hot blonde (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)

