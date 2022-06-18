Do you remember them? See 7 actors who gave up their careers

Many actors start their careers very early and explode with big hits, but sometimes the world of fame is not what everyone wants and some artists simply prefer to step out of the spotlight. Check out the celebrities who gave up their career:

+ Learn more about celebrities

Actress Emma Watson was a worldwide success when she was just 10 years old when she played the character Hermione Granger, from the film series of the Harry Potter. Currently the actress is 32 years old and according to her agent she would be retiring from acting, Emma is not making any commitments now, but will this break be definitive?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins started their acting career at the age of 9 months in the television series “full house“, they became famous by participating in the series “Três é Demais” and in numerous works on television and in cinema. But when they turned 18, they both took control of their own fortune, moved from their mother’s house and entered college, currently they are stylists and appeared on the list of the “Most Powerful Women in Hollywood”, they are also the richest twins in the world.

Karyn Parsons

Actress Karyn Parsons She became known in the 90’s for playing the character Hillary Banks, in the sitcom “Fresh prince of Bel Air”. After leaving the series, she participated in other productions, but since 2002 Karyn has not acted anymore.

Cameron Diaz was successful in the 90s, gained notoriety for playing the female lead in the film “The Mask” and has already received four Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the films, “Being John Malkovich”, “Vanilla Sky”, “Gangs of New York”, and “There’s Something About Mary”. Camaron decided in 2018 that she would retire from her acting career as the profession made her no longer able to manage her own life.

Dylan Sprouse

Twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse have been acting since they were little, the two were hired by Disney Channel and were successful in the television series “Zack and Cody: Twins in Action” and on “Zack and Cody: Twins on Board”. His brother Cole is currently part of the series “riverdale” from Netflix, Dylan has other passions, the actor dedicated himself to earning his degree in Video Game Design from New York University. Dylan also chose to invest his money in something he liked and opened a bar in the Brooklynin New Yorknamed as All-Wise Meadery.

Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson conquered the public when she was only 9 years old when she played the protagonist of the movie “Matilda” that still runs in the Afternoon Session. The teenage actress faced depression and anxiety attacks which led her to retire from her career and become a writer.

Macaulay Culkin became famous when he acted in the hit movie Home Alone, in 1994, Culkin stopped acting after his 15th film in seven years, wanting a “normal life”. After many years he came back and made a cameo in the series “American Horror Story”.

See more celebrity news:

+ Whindersson reveals at what age he became a millionaire and shocks the web: “It was my brother who told me”

+ Viih Tube exposes his past and reveals that he lived a love triangle with two brothers

+ Discover the programs at the 20th Cultural Fair of Diversity of the LGBTQIA+ Parade

Check out what’s going on in the celebrity world!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries