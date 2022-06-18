Doctor Strange 2: Marvel releases the first deleted scene from the movie

Now that the anticipation for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters has passed, we are excited to watch the movie on Disney Plus, next Wednesday (June 22).

The film will also arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray (not in Brazil) with some extra content such as deleted scenes and bloopers, content that should also be available on Disney Plus.

And, as usual, in warm-up for the streaming debut and physical release, Marvel has already released some of these bloopers and now the first deleted scene from the movie.

The scene is an interview showing Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer commenting on the surgical technique they developed, the Strange Palmer technique. The scene takes place in the past, obviously, recalling Strange’s days as a surgeon.

Watch:

Who said Strange didn’t have a neurosurgeon? A deleted scene from the Multiverse of Madness shows an interview of Stephen and Christine talking about the Palmer Strange technique. (What a man, see!?) pic.twitter.com/ypip1pfaIZ — Portal Strange Brazil (@PortalStrange) June 17, 2022

First: am I the only one with the impression that this scene has a lot of The Office vibe? Second: we don’t know where this scene would fit in the movie, do you have any guesses? Tell us!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

