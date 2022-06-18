‘Dune: Part Two’: Austin Butler is in awe of director Denis Villeneuve’s work

After exceeding the public’s expectations and winning several awards from the Oscars 2022, ‘Dune‘ is about to get a sequel.

And one of the additions to the sequel’s cast is Austin Butler (‘Elvis’), chosen as the interpreter of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

In the novel written by Frank Herbertthe character is the cunning and ruthless nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), who develops an intense rivalry with Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet).

In an interview for the Games Radar, Butler didn’t say much about his character, but made a point of showing his admiration for the director’s work Denis Villeneuve.

“I don’t know what I can say about my role, but what I can say is that I have great admiration for Denis Villeneuve and would take any opportunity to collaborate with him on anything. He is an amazing filmmaker and brings with him so many other amazing artists. And I loved the first movie. So yes, I’m trying to be vague. But I really love Denis so much!”

For those who are curious, Javier Bardem already said that the next movie will be even more exciting than the first part.

During a question-and-answer session at the Cannes Film Festival, the interpreter of Stilgar said that even those who know the books will be surprised by the way the narrative was assembled.

“I’ve already read the draft of the new movie and I think they’ve done an amazing job putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people. They won’t be surprised by what happens, obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised at how it’s been put together. I was very excited about it. It’s a full-length movie, and you can feel the weight of it, it’s a spectacle. I can’t wait to get back to the desert with my colleagues and I’m very happy to be back working with denis [Villeneuve], who is one of the greatest directors of all time. He is a lovely man.”

Remembering that Villeneuve is already getting ready to start production on the 2nd part.

In an interview for empirethe filmmaker revealed that filming of the new chapter of the saga will begin later this year.

“We should start by the end of the North American summer (between June and September). That’s how we’re planning. It’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe I’ve worked with before. So, I’m counting on the same team, everyone knows what to do, we know how it will be and that helps a lot in speeding up.”

He continued:

“The script is written. So I feel confident. As much as the film is more challenging, we know where we are standing. Honestly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic because that is no longer up to us.”

Finally, he gave some details about the plot.

“The cool thing about this work is that it’s like a game of chess. Some plays/characters will be featured in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and their experience of being in touch for the first time with a different culture. The second part will be much more about Harkonnen than anything else.”

According to deadline, Christopher Walken (‘Rupture’) joined the cast of the sequel, as the interpreter of Emperor Shaddam IV.

Beyond, Florence Pugh (‘Black Widow’) and Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) have also been confirmed in the cast.

The second part will feature the return of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin.

