enacted law that promotes the transformation of positions

The state governor, Fátima Bezerra, sanctioned complementary law n. 712, which promotes the transformation of positions in the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Norte (TJ RN). The changes may already affect the new public tender notice that should take place in 2022.

As informed by the document, 25 positions of Judicial Technical Assistant, 21 positions of Administrative Analyst and 19 positions of IT Technician (Administrative area) are transformed into:

IT Analyst (Systems Analysis) – 50 positions; and

Judicial IT Analyst (Support Analysis) – 15 positions.

The positions require higher education and have starting salaries of R$ 6,093.54. At the end of the career, the server will be entitled to a salary of R$ 12,417.22.

For the positions that must be included in the new TJ RN contest, candidates must have some of the following qualifications:

degree in Systems Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Statistics,

Data Science, Information Systems, or any degree in information technology.

It is worth mentioning that it is still necessary to prove at least two years of professional experience in activities related to the functions of the desired position.

A new TJ RN contest is expected to be held in 2022. The expectation is for a public notice aimed at filling 520 opportunities for positions at medium and higher education levels.

CHECK THE DOCUMENT IN FULL HERE!

TJ RN Contest – latest public notices

The last TJ RN contest was held in 2001. At the time, opportunities were offered for positions of Assistant, Technician and Judicial Analyst.

See the subjects charged in the objective test for higher-level positions: Portuguese (twenty questions), General Knowledge (ten questions), Constitutional Law Notions (fifteen questions), Civil Procedure Notions (fifteen questions), Criminal Procedure Notions (fifteen questions), Law on Judicial Organization of the State of Rio Grande do Norte (Fifteen questions) and Notions of Informatics (Ten questions);

See the subjects charged in the objective test of the middle-level position: Portuguese (thirty-five questions), General Knowledge (twenty-five), Law of Judicial Organization of the State of Rio Grande do Norte (twenty questions) and Computer Science (twenty questions).

In 2020, TJ RN carried out a simplified selection process for the provision of temporary servers to the following positions:

Full Support Analyst (6 vacancies);

Technical Service and Support Coordinator (1 vacancy);

Senior Support Technician (12 vacancies);

Full Support Analyst – Database (6 vacancies);

Senior System Analyst (5 vacancies);

Site Administrator (3 vacancies).

Summary

Unlimited Subscription!

How about revolutionizing the way you study? Check out our UNLIMITED subscription and start your approval towards the edict of dreams! Are 14,000+ video lessons, 13,000+ PDF lessons, and 500+ courses for you! Will you want to miss this opportunity?

I can not lose!