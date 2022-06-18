Everton Cebolinha arrives in Rio de Janeiro and speaks for the first time as a Flamengo player

Admin 15 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Flamengo

The player landed in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday morning (18) and spoke as a Flamengo player

Eduarda Moreira

Per Eduarda Moreira

Everton Cebolinha arrives in Rio de Janeiro and speaks for the first time as a Flamengo player
Everton Cebolinha arrives in Rio de Janeiro and speaks for the first time as a Flamengo player
Eduarda Moreira

After taking exams in São Paulo this Friday (17), finally, Everton Cebolinha landed in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday morning (18) to officially become a Flamengo player. The contract will be for five years and the player was received by the vice president of football Marcos Braz and the director Bruno Spinden, at Santos Dumont Airport.

The player arrived in the Marvelous City surrounded by lenses, cameras and microphones, much harassed by journalists. Cebolinha took advantage of the moment and spoke for the first time as a Flamengo player, according to him, wearing the Rubro-Negra shirt is a dream: “It was always a dream to wear this shirt. I hope to be very happy.”

In addition, the player responded on whether to expect to be called up by Tite for the World Cup in Qatar: “If I said no, I would be lying.” – In 2019, Cebolinha was one of the highlights of the Copa América, when the Brazilian team won the title.

Cebolinha will only enter the field for FLmaengo from the 18th of July, after the transfer window opens. Flamengo will pay Benfica a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros, at the current rate around R$72.5 million.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Organized by Atlético-MG demands coach and players before the game against Flamengo; video | athletic-mg

On the eve of the game against Flamengo, Atlético-MG players were received with an organized …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved