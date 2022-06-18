Fans invade Remo training and pressure Bentes and Bonamigo

Activity was interrupted by coach Paulo Bonamigo, after groups linked to organized fans entered the blue stadium and demanded a better performance from the team in Series C.

The atmosphere of peace and tranquility that existed at Clube do Remo at least a week ago, due to the two victories won in front of their fans against Floresta-CE and Campinense-PB, simply disappeared after the rout suffered by Volta Redonda-RJ by 3 x 0, in the last round and gave rise again to protests and charges.

New remista reinforcement, Leandro Carvalho, carefully observes the crowd’s manifestation. | reproduction

This Saturday morning (18), during the last move carried out by coach Paulo Bonamigo, with the blue athletes, aiming at the duel against Altos-PI, for the 11th round of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, a group of people linked to the main fans organized by the club, entered the premises of the Baenão stadium and began to demand better performance from the Azulino team over the next games in the competition.

Among the screams and chants, the main target was coach Paulo Bonamigo, who has been heavily criticized for not being able to deliver a game format and tactical pattern to athletes on the field, especially in clashes that are played outside Belém. With the demonstration, training was soon interrupted and the squad didn’t take long to go down to the locker rooms.

The report sought out the Azulina press office for a position regarding the acts carried out, but so far, there has been no response. Clube do Remo and Altos will face each other this Sunday (19), at 7 pm, at the Baenão stadium, with wide and complete coverage in real time, through the entire DOL sports team.