Film with Dakota Johnson addresses love at different stages of life

Cha Cha Real Smooth (United States, available on Apple TV+)

At a school party, 12-year-old Andrew declares himself to a grown woman. Surprised, the girl says she is flattered, but sends the little one home with a broken heart. Ten years on, Andrew, at 22, is an adult with no direction in life, who still mistakes older women for a kind of safe haven. After graduating from college, he returns to his parents’ house with no prospects for the future, and gets a job working at children’s parties. In one of these, he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson), the mother of an autistic teenager, with whom he falls in love. Blending the complexity of the mature woman with the boy’s naive romanticism, Cooper Raiff’s feature, which plays the captivating protagonist, combines drama, sensitivity and good humor in a portrait of love at different stages of life.