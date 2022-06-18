Find out by watching these 3 signs if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp

Knowing that there are several resources available with the objective of silencing people, such as archiving conversations and configuring not to receive calls, blocking is the last alternative. This means that its function is related to the general blocking of any activity, when it dispenses with the least amount of discomfort, even as a result of negative actions.

Fights or minor disagreements can generate these reactions and often just because the profile picture does not appear, you tend to imagine that you have been blocked. But this is not always what happens and so as not to be mistaken, there are other ways to identify the possibilities that your number is in this situation.

Check out some tips that help you identify if someone has blocked you in the app

”Last Seen” and ”Online” statuses become unavailable

Many users disable this function, but note that under the name of the contact it still appears ”Last Seen” and ”Online”.

Photo disappears for no reason

It may seem strange, but some people usually don’t leave a profile picture on WhatsApp or for some reason they changed their number and forgot to save their contact. However, like it or not, if the person was in the habit of keeping an image on the account, it is the first indication that something may have happened.

Message is not delivered

In WhatsApp, click on the contact you want to find out if it has been blocked and press the last message sent by the person. If a blue cross appears in any of the settings, it means that your number has not been blocked.