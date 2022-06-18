Find out which actress can replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2

He was revealed yesterday (3) that the actress Amber Heard should be fired from DCEU for the Warner Bros. after she loses the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. With Amber’s eventual departure, the Princess Mera would most likely get a new interpreter. And the actress who can take this role may be an old acquaintance of Jason MomoaO Aquaman.

Second old rumors, Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen of game of Thronescould be Amber Heard’s replacement in the DC Extended Universe.

Clarke, who co-starred with Momoa (Khal Drogo) in the hit series HBO, was tipped by insiders in 2020 to be the new Mera of theaters. There are still several petitions on the internet today asking for Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard.

In 2020, the WB even considered firing Amber from the Aquaman movies just like the studio did with Depp, who fired him from the franchise. Fantastic Beasts, nas ended up dropping the idea after the actor lost a lawsuit against The Sun, which accused the star of assaulting women.

Despite filming the sequel to Aquaman had already been finished, Amber’s participation in the feature would be short, around ten minutes, which would not cause too much trouble to reshoot Mera’s scenes.

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023 in US theaters.

