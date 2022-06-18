Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Fake wife
Original Title: Just Go With It
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Dennis Dugan
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison
Class: comedy, romance
Recently heartbroken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee pretends to be married to enjoy a few dates without commitment.
tuesday
The Book of Love
Original Title: The Book Of Love
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Bill Purple
Cast: Jessica Biel; Maisie Williams; Mary Steenburgen; Orlando Jones
Class: Drama
Unable to cope with the loss of his wife, Architect befriends the introverted girl and agrees to help her build a raft across the Atlantic.
Wednesday
Viva – Life A Party
Original Title: Coco
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrick
Cast: several
Class: animation
Miguel is a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a famous musician, but he has to deal with his family who disapprove of his dream.
Thursday
The Car of Compadecida
Original Title: The Car of Compadecida
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 1999
Director: Guel Arraes
Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Marco Nanini, Fernanda Montenegro
Class: comedy
Joo Grilo and Chic outmaneuver residents of a city in the Northeast. At the time Grilo is accountable for his actions. Based on the work of Ariano Suassuna.
Friday
The Golden Compass
Original Title: The Golden Compass
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Chris Weitz
Cast: Jim CarterTom CourtenayDaniel CraigNicole KidmanDakota BluRichardsBen Walker
Class: Adventure
Lyra is an orphan who leads a quiet life until she and her daemon, Pantalaimon, discover the existence of a mysterious substance called ‘p’.
