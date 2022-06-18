Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

Afternoon Session (Disclosure) (photo: Disclosure)

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Fake wife

Original Title: Just Go With It

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison

Class: comedy, romance

Recently heartbroken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee pretends to be married to enjoy a few dates without commitment.

tuesday

The Book of Love

Original Title: The Book Of Love

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Bill Purple

Cast: Jessica Biel; Maisie Williams; Mary Steenburgen; Orlando Jones

Class: Drama

Unable to cope with the loss of his wife, Architect befriends the introverted girl and agrees to help her build a raft across the Atlantic.

Wednesday

Viva – Life A Party

Original Title: Coco

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrick

Cast: several

Class: animation

Miguel is a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a famous musician, but he has to deal with his family who disapprove of his dream.

Thursday

The Car of Compadecida

Original Title: The Car of Compadecida

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 1999

Director: Guel Arraes

Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Marco Nanini, Fernanda Montenegro

Class: comedy

Joo Grilo and Chic outmaneuver residents of a city in the Northeast. At the time Grilo is accountable for his actions. Based on the work of Ariano Suassuna.

Friday

The Golden Compass

Original Title: The Golden Compass

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Jim CarterTom CourtenayDaniel CraigNicole KidmanDakota BluRichardsBen Walker

Class: Adventure

Lyra is an orphan who leads a quiet life until she and her daemon, Pantalaimon, discover the existence of a mysterious substance called ‘p’.

