Flamengo advances to remove great player from Sevilla and Argentina, valued at R$ 75 million

Close to announcing the signing of Cebolinha, who is already in Rio and is already speaking as a new player for the club, Flamengo, from Dorival, who is coming from a victory in the Brasileirão, keeps an eye on the market and can take a player from Sevilla this year. window.

With Isla out, Flamengo’s board knows it needs new reinforcements and the target of the time is the Argentine Gonzalo Montiel, 25 years old, who plays with the colors of Sevilla. According to the portal ‘Torcedores.com’, the Brazilian club has already formalized a proposal in search of a deal with the player.

Also according to the source, Flamengo’s idea is to have Gonzalo on loan until December 2023, with an option to buy part of the athlete’s football at the end of the contract. On the market, Gonzalo Montiel is valued at 14 million euros (R$ 75 million). He who has been gaining more and more space in Argentina, one of the favorites in the 2022 World Cup.

With the departure of Isla, Flamengo has only the football of Rodinei and Matheuzinho for the right-back. However, the duo does not give the necessary confidence and, therefore, the club leaves with everything for Gonzalo Montiel.

The name of Dani Alves also gains strength at Flamengo amid his departure from Barcelona. The side wants to play for a competitive team with an eye on the Cup and Flamengo could be that team.