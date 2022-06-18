Flamengo fans are divided over possible interest in Dani Alves

Brazilian side Daniel Alves has been without a club since Barcelona announced the athlete’s departure. In the period, the player is being speculated in Mallorca, Athletico-PR and Flamengo, which divided the carioca crowd.

At the moment, Dani Alves enjoys the holidays with his wife, Joana Sanz, in the region of Tenerife, Spain, even so, the player used social networks today to deny that he was offered to Mallorca.

The side’s last club in Brazil was São Paulo, which still pays about R$ 400 thousand to the athlete. Flamengo fans, however, did not emphasize the price of the side so much, but his age.

Although there are critics of the signing, some flamenguists consider Daniel Alves a good option, as the club released the side Isla and Dani is often called up to the Brazilian team.

“Asylum and pot?”

Flamengo became an asylum, but two old people in the club. DANIEL ALVES, AND VIDAL. FLAMENGO WILL WIN WHAT? — Mr periphery (@Antonio04141204) June 17, 2022

Daniel Alves does not. We need to finish off the pot and not feed it. — 🇧🇷 Fábio Brasil🇧🇷 (@FabiobrmRamos) June 17, 2022

Daniel Alves can only be a joke — Bruno Di Calafiori (@bcalafiori) June 17, 2022

If Daniel Alves was probed, they learned nothing. — xxx (@lcras666) June 17, 2022

How afraid of Flamengo announcing Daniel Alves… Mercy… — Hugo Araujo! ᶜʳᶠ ¹⁸⁹⁵ (@hugoaraujojf) June 17, 2022

Vidal can even think about hiring, but Daniel Alves is silly, he has a lot of technique but he doesn’t have any more breath, besides being very arrogant! — Mister X (@oViniCruz22) June 17, 2022

“It will be left here”

I understand the resistance with the name of Daniel Alves in Flamengo.

The cast is old.

But it’s old with players who don’t yield anymore.

It is not possible that the likely holder of the Brazilian team does not have space in Flamengo.

I still believe it’s on national territory. — Hederᶜʳᶠ⚫ 🔴 (@Leiteheder) June 17, 2022

If you don’t want Daniel Alves midfielder in Flamengo I agree plus the Fullback Daniel Alves He’s by far the best fullback in Brazil

You will receive less here in addition to the Group and Cup year technique — Er7 from Captain NAO DA (@PaiDaAlice) June 17, 2022