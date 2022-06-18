Fortaleza fans protest again in front of the club’s headquarters in Pici; see pictures – Play

After a tense Friday with protests and attacks by fans against players of Strength at the exit from Pinto Martins Airport, Saturday also starts with demonstrations of tricolores, this time at the club’s headquarters, in the Pici neighborhood.

Dozens of fans are concentrated in front of the leonine headquarters, on Av. Fernandes Távora. So far, no aggression has been recorded, however, people with cell phones or reporting teams are being threatened not to register the act. Tension climate is high.

Subtitle:
Fortaleza fans in front of Pici

Photograph:
Fabiane de Paula / SVM

Subtitle:
Fortaleza fans gathered in front of the club’s headquarters

Photograph:
Disclosure

Subtitle:
Fortaleza fans in front of the club’s headquarters, in Pici

Photograph:
Fabiane de Paula / SVM

Fortaleza released training schedule for the afternoon. No players or members of the coaching staff were seen at the scene.

More information in a moment


