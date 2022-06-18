Fortaleza removes Lucas Crispim after birthday party | strength

Fortaleza announced this Saturday morning the removal of midfielder and winger Lucas Crispim for an indefinite period.

The player held a birthday party on Friday, at a beach house in Porto das Dunas, just one day after the defeat to Avaí, which generated protests from the crowd upon arrival in Fortaleza, including an assault on forward Robson.

– Athletes, obviously, have the right to leisure. However, they should know that there are appropriate moments and ways for this – published the club in an official note.

Crispim, who turns 28 on Sunday, had been little used by coach Vojvoda, losing the dispute with Juninho Capixaba in the position.

Lantern of the Brasileirão, but qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, Fortaleza is going through a serious crisis due to the bad results in the national tournament. The team faces América-MG, this Sunday, at 18:00, at Castelão.

