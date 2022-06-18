Forward of Fortaleza, America’s next rival, attacked by a fan

photo: reproduction Forward Robson was attacked by a fan on the arrival of Fortaleza to Cear, this Friday

In the bottom of Srie A of the Brazilian Championship with only seven points, Fortaleza is going through a troubled moment on and off the field. This Friday, forward Robson was attacked by a fan on the arrival of the tricolor delegation to Cear. Watch the video:





In the images, you can see that the player tries to get rid of the crowd’s pressure, but a man hits him with a helmet. Other people present at the scene tried to defuse the situation.

Leo lost 3-2 to Ava, this Thursday, at Estdio da Ressacada, in Florianpolis, for the 12th round. The team coached by Vojvoda has one win, four draws and seven defeats so far.

The next match between Leo and America will be this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Arena Castelo, in Fortaleza, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Despite not yet having geared up, Coelho lives in a much more comfortable situation in the championship. The team led by Vagner Mancini is in the 13th position of the table, with 15 points. The miners won four matches, drew three and lost five.

Fortress official note

In a note published on social media, Fortaleza repudiated the attitude of the fan and stated that it is analyzing the facts in order to take appropriate measures.

See the full text published by the club:

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube vehemently repudiates the attacks suffered by striker Robson and other athletes recorded this Friday afternoon (17).

The case took place after the delegation landed at Fortaleza International Airport after returning to the capital of Ceará after the match against Ava, in Florianpolis.

The Club is giving full support to the athlete and analyzing the fact to verify the need for possible adoption of legal measures. We understand the difficult moment, the demands and the need to improve, as long as the protests do not involve violence”.