Free electric vehicle recharges must come to an end

With the emergence of first electric cars in the country, automakers linked electrified launches to free chargers. For this strategy to work, a basic infrastructure was installed, with chargers in malls, hotels, hospitals, restaurants, among other places. Since then, the recharging these electric vehicles (EVs) have been free. However, this benefit must come to an end and it will be positive for everyone.

We have to point out that charging for electric car charging will bring benefits not only to the provider of the charging point or gas station, but also to the EV owner, who will gain a better quality service, more support, greater territorial coverage and safety.

From the moment the charging networks start to make a profit, the immediate reflex is the expansion of these points.

Even with Normative Resolution No. 1,000/2021 — which contemplates Resolution No. 819/2018 of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) and establishes, in article 9, the permission of charging for charging services by companies that offer chargers —, little made progress in Brazil.

In countries where the electromobility is already more present, as in the United States or the United Kingdom, EV owners are charged when recharging, and several companies already offer this service. Respecting the variation in prices in different regions, as in the United States, the full charge of a model with a 100 kWh battery, which equips the Tesla Model X, for example, costs about US$ 15. The same type of battery would have the estimated full charge cost of £30 sterling in the UK.

Source: Shutterstock

Companies and startups that operate in the electric mobility market have already formatted some models, among them offers such as: recharge service, differentiated rental of space, charging for the time used and administration of the point.

Today, there are already applications that make the user’s life easier, they make it possible to locate chargers, estimate the amount to be charged and even allow the reservation of recharge points that are already starting to take shape in the country. As the fleet of electric vehicles increases on the streets of Brazil, it will be necessary to expand charging points, especially on our highways.

However, two challenges present themselves: the first would be a broader and more efficient legislation on recharge rules, offering greater legal certainty for companies operating in the segment, including the incidence of taxes; the second would be the tax reduction on the purchase of fast and ultra-fast chargers, which, in a way, prevents the expansion of this service.

A good example of the importance of a charging network comes from the American Tesla, owner of its own network in a country of continental dimensions: the United States. The relatively rapid expansion of the network, currently 1,100 stations with up to 10 recharge points in each one, has become an attraction for buyers. However, the system is closed to vehicles of other brands.

The transition from the fleet of vehicles powered by combustion engines to electric models is a trend with no turning back. The elaboration of an agenda of incentives to the sector by the federal government also has the potential to transform the market.

On the one hand, electric cars can represent an alternative to reduce carbon emissions in the environment and contribute to a global agenda to contain the planet’s warming. This is because the transport sector is responsible for 13% of these emissions. The new players in the market are “eyeing” this race to offer products and services to electric consumers.

The electric mobility sector in Brazil is still taking its first steps when compared to other countries in the world. However, it is a market with gigantic growth potential for the coming years.