Game against Flamengo crucial for Turco Mohamed’s future at Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish Mohamed is under pressure in the Atlantic

The future of Turkish coach Mohamed at Atltico is in the game against Flamengo, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro. If Galo doesn’t get a positive result against Rubro-Negro, the coach will lose his job. The coach’s permanence is no longer unanimous on the board, but the Argentine’s work still has supporters.

The information was released by ESPN this Thursday and confirmed by the supersports. The report found that wings of the board are extremely dissatisfied with the Argentine’s work at Atltico. But the dismissal has not yet happened because the decisions are taken jointly in the club by the collegiate body, formed by president Srgio Coelho, vice president José Murilo Procpio and the 4 R”s: Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimares and Renato Salvador.

Who leads the defense by coach Rodrigo Caetano, director of football. The manager bets on continuity to make Atltico turn around in the season. Defender of longer-lived jobs, he opposed the dismissal of Turco Mohamed. But the internal pressure seems increasingly unbearable.

“The dissatisfaction is legitimate, let’s make it very clear. We are not satisfied either, the athletes are not satisfied either. However, at every moment of oscillation, of difficulty, we keep replacing professionals, more of the same. will work to recover the good performance, recover the results, with a sequence of good results, so that we can keep the work as it has been done until the present moment”, said the football director last Monday.

On the other hand, some leaders feel the need for change. The charge for the change in command began a few weeks ago, when Galo lost to Tolima, at home, in the Copa Libertadores. And the pressure has been increasing with each negative result.

The difficulty in finding a consensus name to lead the team weighs against dismissal.

The difficulty in finding a consensus name to lead the team weighs against dismissal.

Another important factor to be mentioned is the support of the players. The cast wants the continuity of Turco Mohamed. The players understand that they are also to blame for the bad phase of the team (there are four games without a win in the Brazilian Championship). The internal environment in Cidade de Galo is favorable to the Argentine coach.

important game

The game against Flamengo is important for Atltico’s sequence in the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro is seven points behind the leader Palmeiras and needs a positive result to not let the rival open even more distance.

The Galo fan, even bothered by the continuity of Turco Mohamed, goes to Mineiro to push the team. More than 48,000 tickets were sold for the game against the Rio rival.