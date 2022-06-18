Grêmio held a final meeting to close (or not) with Lucas Leiva

This Friday morning, there was a meeting that should be the final on the Lucas Leiva subject. In the conversation, there were representatives of Grêmio and the player. Plus, Lucas himself was also in the conversation. He participated in the negotiation round.

Unfortunately, the mood is not one of optimism. It’s still too early to say what went wrong, but no one was satisfied. The parts seem distant.

Grêmio would like to pay him a low salary this year in Series B. Around R$350,000. And that’s not even the problem. The big question is from next year. If he returns to Série A, Grêmio proposed to pay R$ 450 thousand monthly. Lucas asks for at least R$600,000 per month to close.

He’s asking this because he has a much better proposal from Botafogo on the table. The Rio team offered R$700,000 per month from now until the end of 2024.

Yes, Botafogo pays double the salary this season and still offers one more year of contract than the tricolor direction.

Therefore, the atmosphere is not optimistic in the Arena. Everyone knows it’s unlikely to work. Lucas would have to give up a much higher proposal to play in Porto Alegre.

The good news is that the soap opera is nearing its end. The idea is that the answer will be given this weekend. For yes or no, we will have a definition.