Guilherme Costa puts Brazil for the first time in the finals of the 400m freestyle of a World Cup | swimming

Guilherme Costa and the 4x100m girls shone on the first day of the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary. The swimmer from Rio passed the finals this Saturday in Budapest and became the first Brazilian in a medal decision in the 400m freestyle in the competition’s history. Ana Carolina Vieira, Stephanie Balduccini, Giovanna Diamante and Giovana Medeiros took the country to the unprecedented final of the 4x100m freestyle. The men’s team also qualified for the decisive contest, while Nicholas Santos (men’s 50m butterfly) and Giovanna Diamante (women’s 100m butterfly) are in the semis of their events. The finals and semi-finals will be held from this afternoon (13:00 Brazilian time) and again with transmission of the sportv3 .

1 of 1 Guilherme Costa in the World Cup qualifiers — Photo: Disclosure/CBDA Guilherme Costa in the World Cup qualifiers — Photo: Disclosure/CBDA

Felipe França (men’s 100m breaststroke), Vinicius Lanza (men’s 50m medley), Stephan Steverink (men’s 400m medley), Gabrielle Roncatto (400m freestyle) and Balduccini (women’s 200m medley), however, fell in the heats of their respective battles.

Nicholas Santos managed to qualify for the semifinal in 13th place in the 50m butterfly, Vinicius Lanza was in 41st and did not advance in the race

Guilherme and the relay girls make history

Guilherme Costa stamped his passport to the 400m freestyle final with the 3rd mark overall. The swimmer from Rio ended his race with a great time of 3min44s52 (best personal performance and South American record) and advanced with plenty of space. Only the Austrian Feliz Auboeack (3m43s83) and the Australian Elijah Winnington (3min44s42), precisely in their qualifier, surpassed Guilherme.

The Brazilian quartet finished the race in 7th place in the women’s 4x100m relay and advanced to the final

Ana Carolina Vieira, Stephanie Balduccini, Giovanna Diamante and Giovana Medeiros concluded the dispute in 4th place and went to the decisive clash with the 7th time overall (3min38s04) among the 11 teams registered in the 4x100m among women. Traditionally strong in the men’s competition, the Brazilian team was also guaranteed. Gabriel Santos, Marcelo Chierighini, Felipe Souza, Vinicius Assunção passed with the 7th time (3min13s76) the race dominated by the Americans (3min10s80).

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay took seventh place and advanced to the final

Nicholas and Giovanna in the fight

Giovanna Diamante finished third in the heats in the 100m butterfly heats and is classified for the semifinals

Nicholas Santos advanced to the men’s 50m butterfly semi-finals in 13th position (23s46), coming in 5th in his heat. Vinicius Lanza participated in the same round and finished 10th (24s26), ending up outside. Giovanna Diamante secured herself in the semifinals of the women’s 100m butterfly finishing 3rd in her heat and passed with the 8th time overall (57.87).

In the men’s 100m breaststroke, Felipe França closed his qualifier in 6th position and 24th overall (1m01s41), being eliminated. End of line also for Stephan Steverink in the men’s 400m medley, finishing in 7th place in his heat (4min19s09).

Stephanie Balduccini, just 17 years old, had the 19th time in the 200m medley and failed to advance to the finals

The first Brazilian to enter the water was Stephanie Balduccini in the women’s 200m medley. The 17-year-old from São Paulo finished 7th in her heat and had her best time of her career (2min14s61), but not enough to be among the 16 who made it to the semifinals. In the women’s 400m freestyle, Gabrielle Roncatto placed 7th (4:12s09) in her heat and finished 16th overall, also failing to qualify among the eight who will compete for medals in the decisive event.