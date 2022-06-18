Hilarious! Marvel Releases Doctor Strange 2 Bloopers

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has prepared for 2022, in this case having hit theaters last May.

Doctor Strange 2 it is so far the biggest global box office of the year, something that is not surprising in reality, after all the film has always been one of the most awaited productions of the year, surrounded by an almost unfair expectation.

Next week, especially on the 22nd, the film arrives free of charge on Disney+, respecting the 45-day window established by Mickey’s studio, which in this case goes from its theatrical release to its arrival on streaming.

But before that, Marvel just released one of the extras that is always one of the most awaited by fans: the bloopers. In this case, a preview of the version that can only be seen in full on Blu-Ray. Watch below:

Doctor Strange 2 poster confirms the film’s deleted beginning!

As we talked about here on the site, a description of the movie came out on the internet in the middle of last year, detailing practically EVERYTHING that happened in the Multiverse of Madness, from start to finish. And when the movie hit theaters, we saw that it was all real.

With the exception of one scene, precisely the opening scene of Doctor Strange 2! According to the old leak, we would see the MCU’s main reality Mordo, the version we saw in the first Doctor Strange, going after Wanda.

Which makes perfect sense, given that he had ended the 2016 film swearing to eliminate the excess of mages on Earth. Well, he was going to hunt Wanda in a cabin in the woods. Unfortunately, he would be BEheaded by the Scarlet Witch.

This scene was deleted from the movie, and some reliable sources went public to confirm that it was real. Turns out, it was in our faces the whole time, and one of the movie posters already detailed this scene. Check out:

So now it’s even more proven that the movie would actually start by eliminating this important character. And already revealing in seconds that Wanda would be the great villain of the long.

Do you think the cut made sense? Or would you like to see the scene in the movie?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

